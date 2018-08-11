Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,123 Shares of iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (CIU)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,594,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,539,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,092,000 after purchasing an additional 74,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 531.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CIU opened at $106.69 on Friday. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.71 and a one year high of $110.70.

iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, formerly iShares Barclays Intermediate Credit Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expense, of the investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CIU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.