Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 1,703 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $93.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $94.70.

