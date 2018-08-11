Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (SGLB) Major Shareholder Buys $125,364.39 in Stock

Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SGLB) major shareholder Carl I. Schwartz acquired 144,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,364.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Sigma Labs Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 808.92% and a negative return on equity of 154.01%.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

