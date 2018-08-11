Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sierra Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.4251777492146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp opened at $29.20 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $453.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Hovde Group set a $31.00 target price on Sierra Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.