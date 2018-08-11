Sientra (SIEN) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News articles about Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sientra earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.3201766350304 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIEN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of Sientra opened at $20.89 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Sientra has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $619.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of -0.92.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

