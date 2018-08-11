Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.26

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.26 and last traded at C$17.27, with a volume of 180879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.75 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.92.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.26). The firm had revenue of C$145.36 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is an increase from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

