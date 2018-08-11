Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has C$19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

SIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$18.75 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.92.

Sienna Senior Living traded up C$0.22, reaching C$17.23, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 281,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,225. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$16.07 and a twelve month high of C$18.90.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.26). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of C$145.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

