Short Interest in Glowpoint, Inc. (GLOW) Rises By 113.4%

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,845 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the July 13th total of 226,767 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 403,304 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Glowpoint stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.84% of Glowpoint at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Glowpoint opened at $0.19 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Glowpoint has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Glowpoint had a net margin of 204.08% and a return on equity of 448.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 million during the quarter.

About Glowpoint

Glowpoint, Inc operates as a managed service provider of video collaboration and network applications in the United States. Its video collaboration services include managed videoconferencing, a cloud-based and on premise service that offers scheduling, call launching, conference monitoring and support, and conference reports; JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room (VMR) service that allows users to join from Web browsers, desktops, mobile apps, and videoconferencing systems; Hybrid Videoconferencing that helps enterprises to migrate from managed videoconferencing to VMRs; Video Meeting Suites, which offer remote access to videoconferencing for everyday business meetings and events; and Webcasting that enables its customers to stream live video feeds to up to thousands of viewers through their browsers and mobile devices, as well as remote service management services, such as management and support, helpdesk, and remote and automated monitoring services.

