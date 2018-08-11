Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Mattioli Woods (MTW)

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.13) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Mattioli Woods opened at GBX 780 ($10.10) on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 725 ($9.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 872 ($11.29).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

