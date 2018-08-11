Shaker Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 27,036 Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 870,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 75,319 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, insider Daniel J. Hall acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ARDC opened at $15.85 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

There is no company description available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

