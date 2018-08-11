Shaker Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (FCT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 395.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,827 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 24.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 55.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II by 22.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II in the first quarter worth $2,631,000.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $13.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.