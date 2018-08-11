Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.68% of EATON VANCE SHO/COM worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 33.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 13.3% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 793,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM in the second quarter worth approximately $957,000.

Shares of EATON VANCE SHO/COM opened at $12.96 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of seeking capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal.

