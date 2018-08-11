ShadowCash Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SDC)

ShadowCash (CURRENCY:SDC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, ShadowCash has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One ShadowCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. ShadowCash has a market cap of $443,159.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ShadowCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000916 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003158 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About ShadowCash

ShadowCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. ShadowCash’s total supply is 6,695,133 coins. ShadowCash’s official Twitter account is @SDCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShadowCash’s official website is shadowproject.io . The Reddit community for ShadowCash is /r/shadowcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShadowCash’s official message board is talk.shadowproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Specification – Block Time: 60 seconds – Difficulty Re-target: every block – Nominal Stake Interest: 2% annually – Min Transaction Fee: 0.0001 SDC – Confirmations: 10 – Maturity: 500 – Min Stake Age: 8 hours – no max age – P2P Port: 51737 – RPC Port: 51736 “

Buying and Selling ShadowCash

ShadowCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

