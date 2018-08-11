Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) Position Boosted by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SERV. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 915.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the second quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 31.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 571,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 10.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SERV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “$57.21” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura reissued a “$57.21” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Gabelli started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of SERV opened at $59.62 on Friday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.00 million. research analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 61,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $3,532,006.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,148.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

