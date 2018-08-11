Sensus Healthcare Inc (SRTS) Insider Joseph C. Sardano Sells 6,170 Shares

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) insider Joseph C. Sardano sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $46,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 35,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,582. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of -1.37. Sensus Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $7.71.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.