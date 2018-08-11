Sempra Energy (SRE) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price target on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Sempra Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.56.

Shares of Sempra Energy traded down $0.29, hitting $114.44, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $105,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

