Select Energy Services (WTTR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) shares fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $14.70. 2,660,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average session volume of 594,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Gillette sold 12,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $173,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,812,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after acquiring an additional 659,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,240 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,413,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after acquiring an additional 540,140 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,175,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 739,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 740,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

