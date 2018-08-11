Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 158,369 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $100,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $107,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $104,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 139.4% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $142,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,947 shares of company stock worth $8,482,746 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

