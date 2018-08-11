Sei Investments Co. Has $53.16 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,381 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nike were worth $53,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,228,000 after acquiring an additional 248,381 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,111,596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,004,014,000 after acquiring an additional 546,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 26.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,740,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,189 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $865,343,000 after acquiring an additional 282,440 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Nike Inc has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Nomura upped their target price on Nike from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Nike to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nike from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Nike from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,461,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,778 shares of company stock valued at $46,116,326. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

