Sei Investments Co. Acquires 486,685 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 732.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 486,685 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of BB&T worth $27,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at $116,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 399.6% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 65.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock worth $593,282. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

