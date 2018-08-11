SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SEAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE SEAS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,735. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 119.05 and a beta of 0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $391.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

