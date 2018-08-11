Seagate Technology (STX) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.52% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology opened at $50.88 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $340,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 946,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $49,929,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $82,863,630 and sold 107,869 shares valued at $6,371,561. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 463.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,202 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 500.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 52,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 354.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 86,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 67,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.