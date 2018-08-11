SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of SEACOR Marine opened at $20.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

