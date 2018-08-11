SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter.
Shares of SEACOR Marine opened at $20.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. SEACOR Marine has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.