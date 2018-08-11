Scorum Coins (SCR) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002860 BTC on major exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $0.00 and $4,145.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000369 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00299963 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00182195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013744 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Scorum Coins Coin Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 6,028,553 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

