Schlumberger (SLB) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.13

Press coverage about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.4147808935249 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $76.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $66.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $61.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 3,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $218,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.