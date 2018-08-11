Sanmina Corp (SANM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SANM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sanmina from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of Sanmina traded down $0.30, reaching $30.10, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 218,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,349. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Wayne Shortridge sold 10,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $312,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,965.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

