Sandy Spring Bank Has $137,000 Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Verisign were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Verisign by 15.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 8.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 6.3% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 3.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisign by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of Verisign stock opened at $152.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

