Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.92 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,844,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,992,000 after acquiring an additional 324,152 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 48.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup opened at $70.26 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $64.38 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,466 shares of company stock worth $2,057,576. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

