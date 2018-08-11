Sanchez Energy (SN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $7.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SN. ValuEngine lowered Sanchez Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Friday, April 20th. KLR Group lowered Sanchez Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.00 price target on Sanchez Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE:SN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 6,376,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,483. Sanchez Energy has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.55.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $259.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. Sanchez Energy had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. sell-side analysts predict that Sanchez Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanchez Energy news, CAO Kirsten A. Hink sold 30,000 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 66,916 shares of Sanchez Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $260,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 370,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,419 shares of company stock valued at $457,294. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 42.0% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 24,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

