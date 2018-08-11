Sally Beauty (SBH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have not only declined in the past three months but also underperformed the industry. This may be attributed to dismal fiscal 2018 view following the company’s third-quarter results, wherein top line came in line but bottom line missed the consensus mark. Further, soft comps performance also hurt investor sentiment. Moreover, contraction in gross margin continues to pose a threat as management expects margins to decline further. Nevertheless, Sally Beauty is adopting several initiatives to put itself on growth trajectory. It is on track with the transformation plan aimed at reducing cost and focusing on the core categories — hair color and hair care. As a result, management continues to expect double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018. Also, Sally beauty has been undertaking acquisitions, the latest being H. Chalut Ltée that will help expand its reach to Quebec.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 69,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 159,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,860,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 135,555 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 596,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

