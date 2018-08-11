Saia (SAIA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.50.

Shares of Saia traded down $0.40, reaching $76.30, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,664. Saia has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Saia will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 846.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Saia by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 20,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter worth $11,792,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Saia by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,970,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.