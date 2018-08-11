Saia Inc (SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $419.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $425.30 million and the lowest is $413.30 million. Saia reported sales of $350.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Saia traded down $0.40, reaching $76.30, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 95,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,664. Saia has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

