Safestyle UK (SFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.80

Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.35 ($0.41), with a volume of 417033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.85 ($0.43).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Alan Lovell purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($46,601.94).

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

