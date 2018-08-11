SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.00 ($22.09).

SAF-HOLLAND traded down €0.63 ($0.73), reaching €13.30 ($15.47), on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 481,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-HOLLAND has a 12 month low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 12 month high of €20.08 ($23.35).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

