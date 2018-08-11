Sadoff Investment Management LLC Buys 2,350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 179,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 315,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman John R. Elmore sold 58,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $3,046,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,086,764.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $53.10 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

