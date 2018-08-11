S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in S & T Bancorp were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 44.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Kane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.92 per share, with a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,891.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. S & T Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.06 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.39%. sell-side analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

