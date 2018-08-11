RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (RXII) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.59) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RXi Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get RXi Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RXi Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.78% of RXi Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

RXi Pharmaceuticals opened at $1.63 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.