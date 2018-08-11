RubleBit (RUBIT) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

RubleBit (CURRENCY:RUBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. One RubleBit coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RubleBit has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. RubleBit has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RubleBit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RubleBit Profile

RubleBit (CRYPTO:RUBIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2015. The official website for RubleBit is rublebit.com . RubleBit’s official Twitter account is @rublebit

Buying and Selling RubleBit

RubleBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RubleBit directly using US dollars.

