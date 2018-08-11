Rubicon Technology (RBCN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ RBCN remained flat at $$8.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. 743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,261. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 265.92% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 3.84% of Rubicon Technology worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

