Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,984,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 567,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF opened at $50.07 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1114 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

