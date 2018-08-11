Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.20.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada opened at $77.12 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $72.61 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

