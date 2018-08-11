Royal Bank of Canada Raises Altair Engineering (ALTR) Price Target to $40.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALTR. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering traded up $1.50, reaching $38.04, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,889. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $133,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,075,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $35,951,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock valued at $70,417,621. 38.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 177.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,125 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 105.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,312,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 673,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 146.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 682,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 404,855 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 617,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 75.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 249,369 shares during the period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.