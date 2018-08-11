Royal Bank of Canada Purchases New Position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $480,000.

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF opened at $22.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

