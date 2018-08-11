Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cineplex (CGX) Price Target to C$36.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$35.50 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.36.

Shares of CGX opened at C$29.10 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$27.56 and a twelve month high of C$42.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%.

In other news, insider Cindy Bush purchased 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$28.97 per share, with a total value of C$76,191.10.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

