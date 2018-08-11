Royal Bank of Canada Has $305,000 Holdings in IMPINJ Inc (PI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 64.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IMPINJ by 72.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMPINJ opened at $19.56 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMPINJ Inc has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $41.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PI shares. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

