Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Trade Desk (TTD) Price Target to $126.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.11.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of Trade Desk traded up $34.64, hitting $127.93, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 10,359,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,307. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.04. Trade Desk has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $130.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,163,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $1,082,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,340 shares of company stock valued at $48,765,433. 26.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 883,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,884,000 after purchasing an additional 564,170 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,534,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 7,946.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 404,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 399,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,924,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.