Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (DTE) a €17.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Cfra set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.84 ($19.58).

FRA DTE traded down €0.33 ($0.38) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €13.95 ($16.22). 15,642,196 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

