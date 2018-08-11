Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 6,193 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PSP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF opened at $12.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $13.52.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.