Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 30,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 298,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.30 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $603,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $3,260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,940 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

