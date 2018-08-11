Rotork’s (ROR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROR. Peel Hunt upgraded Rotork to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.40) in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 325 ($4.21) to GBX 345 ($4.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rotork from GBX 260 ($3.37) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.05) target price (up previously from GBX 311 ($4.03)) on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Rotork to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.12).

ROR opened at GBX 340.60 ($4.41) on Wednesday. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 221.30 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 306.80 ($3.97).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Rotork had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 12.45%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 417 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,862.33). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,270 shares of company stock worth $431,236.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

